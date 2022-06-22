Macon County animal shelter to celebrate its Sweet 16

DECATUR — The Macon County Animal Control and Care Center will celebrate its 16th birthday in its current location with an event on Saturday, June 25.

From 2 to 4 p.m. there will be complimentary cake and lemonade, face painting and balloon animals. The Mister Softee truck will offer free cones to the first 100 visitors.

All shelter pets are available for adoption during the event, for a special adoption fee of $16 with an approved application, which can be filled out online at www.dmcasf.org/how-to-adopt.

