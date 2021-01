DECATUR — The Macon County Conservation District is offering a virtual field trip option this school year.

In place of in-person field trips, educators, homeschool groups, and other group leaders can schedule virtual presentations and can choose from a number of topics.

Virtual field trips consist of a 30-45 minute presentation, followed by time for questions and answers. The cost is $20. For more information, call Alysia Callison at (217) 423-7708.

