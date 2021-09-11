 Skip to main content
Macon County groups receive literacy grants

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White speaks during Governor's Day at the Illinois State Fair on the Director's Lawn in Springfield on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. 

 JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP

DECATUR — Secretary of State Jesse White has awarded $5.6 million in adult literacy grants to 108 local literacy projects.

“An estimated two million Illinois residents need adult literacy and/or English-language instruction,” White said. “I am pleased to provide funding for 108 local literacy projects that will allow adult students to achieve their utmost potential in the upcoming year. I will continue to do all I can to ensure that every citizen of this state has access to quality literacy programs.”

Locally, the Richland Community College Project READ Plus program will receive $100,000 and the Baby TALK Family Literacy program will receive $50,000.

More than 10,000 adults will be served around the state.

People interested in becoming volunteer tutors are encouraged to call or text the Illinois Adult Learning Hotline at 800-321-9511.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

