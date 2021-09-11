Macon County groups receive literacy grants

DECATUR — Secretary of State Jesse White has awarded $5.6 million in adult literacy grants to 108 local literacy projects.

“An estimated two million Illinois residents need adult literacy and/or English-language instruction,” White said. “I am pleased to provide funding for 108 local literacy projects that will allow adult students to achieve their utmost potential in the upcoming year. I will continue to do all I can to ensure that every citizen of this state has access to quality literacy programs.”

Locally, the Richland Community College Project READ Plus program will receive $100,000 and the Baby TALK Family Literacy program will receive $50,000.

More than 10,000 adults will be served around the state.

People interested in becoming volunteer tutors are encouraged to call or text the Illinois Adult Learning Hotline at 800-321-9511.

