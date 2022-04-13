 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Macon County Health Department offers diabetes program

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department is offering a diabetes self-management program.

The classes will be from 12:30 to 3 p.m. every Thursday for six weeks beginning May 26, in the WIC Conference Room at the Macon County Health Department, located at 1221 E. Condit St. in Decatur.

The free program is open to the public and for those with diabetes, including family members and caregivers. The program will teach how to communicate effectively with doctors and other healthcare professionals, manage symptoms, fight fatigue, build confidence, eat healthier and monitor blood sugar.

Masking and social distancing are required.

For more information on the program and/or to register, call the Macon County Health Department at 217-423-6988 ext. 1510.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

