DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department is hosting a car seat check event on Saturday, Sept. 23.
Child passenger safety technicians will be on hand from 9 a.m. to noon at 1221 Conduit St. to check the seat for a secure fit, explain the law, and look up recalls.
Child Passenger Safety Week runs from Sept. 17-23 and is dedicated to helping parents and caregivers make sure their children ride as safely as possible.
Parents and caregivers can view more information on car seat safety and locate a certified technician at nhtsa.gov/carseat. For more information, call 217-423-6988, ext. 1137.
Safest infant car seats
UPPAbaby MESA Infant Car Seat
The MESA’s innovative “SMARTSecure System” combines a standard LATCH system with a visual indicator that tells you the seat is properly secured, so you can rest assured your baby’s car seat is locked safely in place. It has impressive side impact protection and an intuitive five-point harness. $299.99, Amazon. Also available at Bed Bath and Beyond.
Evenflo Gold SensorSafe SecureMax Smart Infant Car Seat
Thanks to the SensorSafe system, the Evenflo Gold SensorSafe SecureMax Smart Infant Car Seat alerts you if your child has come unbuckled, if the temperature’s unsafe, if your child has been seated for too long, or if your child is left unattended.
The SafeZone Load Leg technology keeps your baby safer in the event of a frontal collision. The structural integrity is roughly two times the federal standard.
$219.99, Amazon
Britax B-Safe Ultra Cool Flow Infant Car Seat
This Britax car seat has a range of great safety features and is designed to prevent overheating.
We love that it has an impact-absorbing base and an impact-stabilizing steel frame. Plus, it exceeds federal safety standards.
$249.99, Kohl’s. Also available at Amazon.
Baby Trend Secure Snap Tech 35 Infant Car Seat
This car seat is a solid choice for those on a tight budget. It has a secure LATCH system and excellent side impact head protection from EPS energy-absorbing foam.
$119.99, Amazon
Maxi-Cosi Mico 30 Infant Car Seat
You can safety fit this car seat with or without a base when you need to.
The five-point harness keeps baby secure, and the fact you can remove the seat covers without unthreading the harness means you don’t risk rethreading it incorrectly.
$199.99, Amazon. Also available at Best Buy.
Doona Infant Car Seat/Stroller with LATCH Base
This design features built-in wheels that flip down to transform it into a stroller. It has impressive side impact protection and is tested to ensure it meets the strictest safety standards.
$499.99, Bed Bath and Beyond. Also available at Amazon.
Clek Liing Infant Car Seat
Clek’s Rigid LATCH system keeps baby snug and secure.
The Load Leg reduces rotations and absorbs shock in a collision, reducing the force of a crash by roughly 40%.
$349.99, Amazon
Britax Endeavours Infant Car Seat
With two layers of side impact protection, a shock-absorbing base and a steel anti-rebound bar to reduce rotation in a collision, your baby will be well protected.
It’s easy to fit, while the recline and level indicators help you install it correctly. $299.99, Kohl’s
Chicco KeyFit 35 Infant Car Seat
We love this infant car seat for its LockSure steel-reinforced seat belt locking system, its anti-rebound bar for additional stability, and extendable headrest to keep babies safe as they grow.
$249.99, Kohl’s. Also available at Amazon and Bed Bath and Beyond.
Bugaboo Turtle by Nuna Infant Car Seat
Offering cocoon-like protection with the brand’s signature style, this car seat contains EPS energy absorbing memory foam to manage impact energy in a collision and has solid side impact protection. It fits almost any Bugaboo stroller, too.
$349.99, Bed Bath and Beyond. Also available at Amazon.
Graco SnugRide SnugLock 35 Platinum XT Infant Car Seat
This car seat is easy to install with the SnugLock LATCH system. The SafetyCore Energy Absorption Zone helps absorb all collision energy in the event of a crash to keep your baby safe.
$249.99, Amazon. Also available at Kohl’s.