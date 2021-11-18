Macon County History Museum hosting a blacksmithing demonstration

DECATUR — The Macon County History Museum will be hosting a blacksmithing demonstration on Sunday, Nov. 21, from 1 to 4 p.m. in the museum’s Prairie Village blacksmith shop.

The demonstration will be led by local blacksmith Scott Davidson, of Prickly Thistle Forge, and will show guests how to do basic blacksmithing.

Practical homestead items such as hooks, nails, and roasting forks will be made in the blacksmith shop forge and give visitors an idea of the importance blacksmithing has in history.

For more details, people can contact the museum at (217) 422-4919 or info@mchsdecatur.org.

