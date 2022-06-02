Macon County residents invited to free diversity training

DECATUR — Talk is cheap, but for those wanting to learn more about promoting community peace and restorative justice, it's free.
Macon County Adult Redeploy Illinois will host a free DEI+A training for Macon County residents from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays throughout June at the Salvation Army Community Center, 229 W. Main St., Decatur. The first class will be Saturday, June 4.
Advance registration is requested, but will be accepted at the door on the first day of the event.
The training will be conducted by consultant and trainer Nicki Bond. Weekly topics include diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility as well as disparity and disproportionality and becoming an ally.
The event is sponsored by The Community Foundation of Macon County, Millikin University and Salvation Army. Snacks will be available during the classes.
According to Keyria Rodgers, director of criminal justice at Millikin University, the purpose of the training is for individuals to gain knowledge and grow in their understanding of the multifaceted components of diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility, “to help them become better leaders, advocates, community members, and supporters of our schools, communities, families, businesses, and more,” she said. “A different theme will be presented each Saturday, so come prepared to listen, learn, and engage.”
Participants will receive information at least one day before each workshop. After the training, they will be given a certificate with a total number of completed hours and continuing education credits and other Professional development hours.
Although it has been offered free to Macon County residents, the training is valued at $20,000. “If you want your voice to be heard, this is the place to be able to come,” Bond said after the training was announced in May. “We’re going to create an inclusive and safe space to be able to have dialogue and conversation.”
The discussions will include biases, privilege, discrimination, harassment, trauma and other topics. “It’s going to be pretty intense,” Bond said.
According to Rodgers, participants throughout Macon County would benefit from the training, especially those working with diverse populations.
“It’s open for anyone who wants to learn about how to improve their responses to other people,” she said. “How to be better community members, family members, case workers, police officers, teachers, business owners.”
