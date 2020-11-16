Macon County schools learning flexibility during COVID-19

“We are moving to e-learning for the week following Thanksgiving and most likely Christmas, but that isn’t decided quite yet,” Nolen said. “Our teachers are preparing plans and getting students ready for a switch to remote if that becomes necessary or mandated.”

As of now, Our Lady of Lourdes, Holy Family, St. Teresa and LSA plan to return to in-person instruction on Dec. 7 until they dismiss for Christmas break, and would return to in-person classes in January, unless Gov. J.B. Pritzker issues a new stay-at-home order.

“I think it was mid-October when we had conversations with local health and medical professionals and a significant rise in numbers was anticipated,” said Debbie Alexander, principal of Holy Family School. “With this information, Father Joe (Molloy) and I decided it was in the best interests of our students, staff and families to make the revision to our calendar. We all must do our part to keep our community healthy and safe as well as do all we can to keep this virus under control. We recognize that as a responsibility that every community member needs to embrace.”