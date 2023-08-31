DECATUR — Three Macon County schools will receive additional funding thanks to the evidence-based funding formula passed in 2017.

Decatur Public Schools will receive $1,000,226, according to a news release sent from state Sen. Doris Turner; Futures Unlimited, the Truants Alternative and Optional Education Program, will see its funding increased by $42,496; and Milligan Academy, the Regional Safe Schools Program (RSSP), will receive $126,455.

"Our RSSP programs have not had an increase in funding in 20 years," said Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education Superintendent Jill Reedy. Our previous funding had been set at around $75,189. We'd like to thank Doris Turner for her support."

The Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools advocated an increase in funding with the governor and General Assembly, Reedy said.

Evidence-based funding uses a formula to equalize funding for public schools in Illinois. A cost for educating students is calculated based on defined factors that results in an "adequacy target." The state measures local funding resources for comparison to the adequacy target to determine what percentage of the adequacy target schools have available from their own resources and distributes additional funds to help schools meet that target.

“We have made it a priority to set students on a path to be lifelong learners,” said Turner, D-Springfield. “Students deserve to have every opportunity. Continuing our commitment to invest in our schools ensures students have a well-rounded learning environment for years to come.”

