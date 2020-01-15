You are the owner of this article.
Macon County Sheriff's Office offering scholarship
MACON COUNTY — The Macon County Sheriff's Office will give a $500 scholarship a graduating high school senior who will be attending college.

The Illinois Sheriff's Association will award $58,000 worth of scholarships through the state to help students pay for college tuition, books and fees. Applicants must be permanent Illinois residents and enrolled as a full-time student during the 2020-2021 school year.

The scholarship must be used at a college or university in Illinois. There are no restrictions on any applicant.

Applications are available at the Macon County Sheriff's Office or online at ilsheriff.org. Students must complete the application and answer the essay question before returning the documents to the sheriff's office. The deadline is March 15.

