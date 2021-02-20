Macon County spelling bee winners advance to regional bee

DECATUR — Nine spellers from Macon County schools will advance to the regional spelling bee March 13 at Richland Community College's Shilling Center.
Arnav Kolluru, a seventh-grader at Maroa-Forsyth Middle School, was the winner of the county bee. Second place was Aditi Kolluru, a third-grader at Maroa-Forsyth Grade School.
The seven finalists who will also compete in the regional bee are: Jack Wayne, eighth grade, Our Lady of Lourdes School; Alexis Nilles, sixth grade, Maroa-Forsyth Middle School; Seamus Jordan, seventh grade, Dennis School, Decatur; Sophia Jordan, fourth grade, American Dreamer Stem Academy, Decatur; Callie Braun, fifth grade, Decatur Christian School; Sierra Hadley, eighth grade, Sangamon Valley; and Heath Allen, fifth grade, Sangamon Valley.
The winner of the regional spelling bee will be eligible to compete in the National Spelling Bee.
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter