Macon County spelling bee winners advance to regional bee

DECATUR — Nine spellers from Macon County schools will advance to the regional spelling bee March 13 at Richland Community College's Shilling Center.

Arnav Kolluru, a seventh-grader at Maroa-Forsyth Middle School, was the winner of the county bee. Second place was Aditi Kolluru, a third-grader at Maroa-Forsyth Grade School.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The seven finalists who will also compete in the regional bee are: Jack Wayne, eighth grade, Our Lady of Lourdes School; Alexis Nilles, sixth grade, Maroa-Forsyth Middle School; Seamus Jordan, seventh grade, Dennis School, Decatur; Sophia Jordan, fourth grade, American Dreamer Stem Academy, Decatur; Callie Braun, fifth grade, Decatur Christian School; Sierra Hadley, eighth grade, Sangamon Valley; and Heath Allen, fifth grade, Sangamon Valley.

The winner of the regional spelling bee will be eligible to compete in the National Spelling Bee.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.