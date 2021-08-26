Macon County students, educators react to latest COVID-19 mandates

DECATUR — Millikin University did not require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enroll and attend classes this fall, but had already put protocols in place that will comply with the new mandate issued by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday.

The new rules require all educators from kindergarten through 12th grade, all higher education personnel and students, and health care workers in a variety of settings to be vaccinated. The governor also issued a new statewide mandate for masks to be worn indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Those who don't comply with the vaccine rules will have to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, the governor said.

Millikin President Jim Reynolds said the university has had an indoor mask mandate in place since Aug. 2, and has strongly encouraged vaccination for students and employees.

"Our campus policy asks those individuals, whether students or employees, who are unable or unwilling to be vaccinated to be tested at our on-campus testing site once a week," he said. "Thus, Millikin has already put into place the necessary elements for public health and safety as now mandated by Gov. Pritzker."

Even though wearing a mask can be annoying at times, Millikin senior Brigid Duesterhaus said the new mandate is a good idea and thinks that if students “hunker down” now, the college can possibly move forward without masks in the spring semester.

“Millikin as a whole is just trying to keep their student body safe,” Duesterhaus said. “I’m vaccinated and I know a lot of my friends are vaccinated, and that’s kind of what we have to (do) right now, because if we can keep our Milli-bubble protected, then we’re better off.”

Duesterhaus said if people are still on the fence about getting the vaccine, they should consider doing their own research and check the statistics to understand how it can contribute to reaching herd immunity.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Isaac Zuniga, vice president of student success at Richland Community College, said he understands that receiving the vaccine is a personal choice, but in order to maintain an in-person learning environment, it is better for everyone to get vaccinated.

Zuniga, who has had COVID-19 before, said he was motivated by his wife and three children to get the vaccine, and believes that as a community, people should support each other by protecting those around them.

“To those who are undecided, please consider seeking some counsel to find out what’s best for your situation,” Zuniga said. “We’re in this together, we are a community, and the more people that are vaccinated, in my opinion, the better that will be.”

With the Delta variant surging and case numbers in Illinois on the rise, Richland spokeswoman Tracy Withrow said the college plans to support the governor’s mandate and provide additional resources such as SHIELD testing and vaccination clinics. Policy changes will be communicated via campus emails, text messaging and the college website.

The mandate announced Thursday actually provides more clarity for Decatur Public Schools officials, who lamented during the school board’s meeting Tuesday that with guidelines changing daily, it was difficult to keep up and make decisions for the district.

But now that vaccines are required for all school employees, the decision has been taken out of the district's hands.

“The district’s COVID committee will begin to work on internal processes to comply with today’s announcement from the governor,” said district spokeswoman Maria Robertson. “As new guidance from the state is shared, we will update our COVID Health and Safety Protocols guide available on our website. We continue to prioritize the health and safety of our students, staff and our community.”

On Wednesday, the district announced the American Dreamer STEM Academy will be closed until Tuesday, Sept. 7, due to the large number of students identified as close contacts to COVID-19 cases. DPS opened for in-person learning Aug. 16 after being fully remote for most of the 2020-21 academic year.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Valerie Wells Education Reporter Education reporter for the Herald & Review. Follow Valerie Wells Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Donnette Beckett "Together Decatur" Columnist and Food/Drink Reporter “Together Decatur” columnist and food and drink reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois. Follow Donnette Beckett Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today