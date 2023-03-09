DECATUR — The goal for many Macon County social service agencies is to end homelessness.

“The way to end homelessness in any community is to have decent, safe, affordable housing,” said Darsonya Switzer, chair of Macon County Continuum of Care. “They have the right to be housed. We should be working towards that.”

The results from the 2023 Macon County Continuum of Care Community’s Point-in-Time Count were presented during a community breakfast on Thursday at the University Commons Banquet Room on the Millikin University campus.

The Point-in-Time Count is conducted by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development throughout the country. Members from various organizations and agencies spent 24 hours, from 8 a.m. Jan. 26 to 8 a.m. Jan. 27, traveling through homeless communities to conduct the research.

Led by Charo Covington, Dove-Homeward Bound program director, the Macon County count was conducted by Dove Inc. staff and Millikin University students. Millikin computer science students Rolande Umuhoza and Shay Buchanan and human services student Maddy Regan also were part of the study.

“There is an overnight canvasing that is done,” Buchanan said. “Additionally, they will collect surveys from the shelters around Macon County.”

“We use the data, then generate the reports,” Umuhoza said. “It gives us an insight into what is there and what’s happening outside of school work.”

The researchers were studying people who qualified as homeless.

“The definition of homeless, according to HUD, is a person whose primary nighttime residence is somewhere that is not designed for human sleeping,” Regan said. “Or someone whose primary nighttime residence is somewhere that is designed for homelessness, like a shelter.”

Macon County conducted the first Point-in-Time study 11 years ago. The project includes research on the homeless population, such as their race and gender.

“Over the years we’ve had different changes,” Umuhoza said. “We can see a significant drop in the year of 2021 (with 83 homeless counted), opposed to 2019 (with 169), where we have the maximum number of people that were homeless.”

This year’s findings counted 110 people defined as homeless, according to HUD. The count was up from 93 in 2022.

The researchers took into account the pandemic, weather and other conditions during each year.

The partnership with Dove staff is a benefit for the study, the students said.

“They had a good idea of where to look for people and where they might be staying,” Regan said.

The Millikin students helped canvas during the night hours, Covington said.

“We rode streets, we went out into the rural county areas in the middle of the night,” she said.

The Point-in-Time’s local research finds where the gaps are, Covington said.

“We decide why did those numbers go up,” she said. “Of course, we can’t pinpoint one reason.”

Along with the study of the homeless population, the researchers investigated the shelters, including emergency and standard homeless housing.

Local staff working among the local homeless see different results, according to Switzer. “It would be vastly different,” she said about the data seen daily.

Switzer estimates the Homeward Bound’s homeless services have recently worked with nearly 500 Macon County individuals who are defined as homeless.

“If we’re looking at it across programs, across a multitude of months,” she said. “All of the data is collected.”

Macon County has its own database, titled the Homeless Management Information System, for studying the homeless population, according to Continuum of Care consultant Fred Spannaus. “It gives us accurate data that we can store our community-wide basis,” he said. “We know their history.”

The researchers use the information to provide needed services, they said.

“It’s not just sending them to housing and forgetting about them,” Covington said. “We do offer supportive services as well.”

