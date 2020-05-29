Macon County summer reading programs move online this year

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — Summer reading programs are traditionally a way for kids to earn prizes, learn new things, keep up their reading level and attend some fun events while school is out.

This year, it's going to look a little different.

Decatur Public Library and most other libraries are moving their summer reading programs online in the face of the COVID-19 shutdowns.

“This summer in particular it will be more important than ever (for kids to read)," said John Schirle, who works in the children's department of Decatur Public Library. "Kids did school from home the final two months of the academic year, parents and teachers worked to make education engaging and meaningful in a new and unplanned for context, and for many kids it was no doubt more challenging and simply not as much fun.

"A program to encourage and reward reading for fun over the summer will help them stay engaged academically, as well as exercise those muscles of creativity, imagination, and exploration."