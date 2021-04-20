 Skip to main content
Macon County's Young Leaders in Action earns Governor's Cup
Macon County's Young Leaders in Action earns Governor's Cup

Young Leaders in Action

Young Leaders in Action, Macon County youth leadership program, are awarded 2021 Governor’s Cup.

This event for December is in conjunction with Macon County CASA.

DECATUR — The Macon County high school service and leadership group, Young Leaders In Action, was named winner of the 2021 Governor’s Cup.

The Governor's Cup recognizes the state's overall best volunteer project that improves a community’s quality of life. There were 24 projects in the running for the honor as part of the state's Hometown Awards program. Gov. J.B. Pritzker presented the honor during a virtual ceremony on Tuesday.

Beautify Decatur looking for volunteers

A youth-led initiative of The Community Foundation of Macon County, YLIA comprises more than 100 sophomore, junior and senior high school students from all 11 Macon County high schools and homeschooled students. The students volunteered for 16 socially distant service projects, with members contributing more than 1,100 total volunteer hours for community events.

“This is an epic moment for youth empowerment engagement for all Macon County high school’s young leaders in action," said facilitator Jarmese Sherrod. "We selflessly served and put the needs of our community first. And today we were celebrated for that accomplishment. It shows that if we put faith and trust in the hands of our future leaders, that the outcome will be limitless."

YLIA is an initiative of The Community Foundation of Macon County and Rotary Club No. 180 of Decatur. The youth-led group seeks to bring positive change to Macon County through its numerous service projects.

YLIA was named one of four finalists for the Governor’s Cup in late March and competed in virtual judging finals on April 12. The other Illinois finalists were The Hope Center of Albion and the villages of Barrington and Flossmoor.

Macon County previously won the Governor’s Cup for the WSOY Community Food Drive (2017), and Decatur was named the top honoree for its Decatur Advantage campaign (1985). 

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

