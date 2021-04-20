Macon County's Young Leaders in Action earns Governor's Cup

DECATUR — The Macon County high school service and leadership group, Young Leaders In Action, was named winner of the 2021 Governor’s Cup.

The Governor's Cup recognizes the state's overall best volunteer project that improves a community’s quality of life. There were 24 projects in the running for the honor as part of the state's Hometown Awards program. Gov. J.B. Pritzker presented the honor during a virtual ceremony on Tuesday.

A youth-led initiative of The Community Foundation of Macon County, YLIA comprises more than 100 sophomore, junior and senior high school students from all 11 Macon County high schools and homeschooled students. The students volunteered for 16 socially distant service projects, with members contributing more than 1,100 total volunteer hours for community events.

