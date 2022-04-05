Macon-Piatt ROE receives Community Partnership Grant

DECATUR — The Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education will receive a Community Partnership Grant to support its efforts to work with schools to offset the effects of the pandemic.

The regional office will partner with the Decatur Family YMCA, The Salvation Army, Webster-Cantrell Hall Youth Advocacy and Crossing Healthcare to provide support for schools.

“We are fortunate to receive funding from ISBE to partner with these community organizations, connecting them to area schools to better support social-emotional learning while engaging in a collaboration to improve community mental health,” said Jill Reedy, assistant regional superintendent of schools.

The grants are awarded for two years using federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds and are intended to support emotional and mental health issues arising from the pandemic, both in and out of school.

Symptoms of anxiety and depression have doubled among young people worldwide during the pandemic, with 20% having anxiety symptoms and 25% experiencing depression symptoms, according to the U.S. Surgeon General. The Community Partnership Grant will help schools provide the mental health services and support that are essential for students to succeed academically.

