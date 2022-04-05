Macon-Piatt ROE receives Community Partnership Grant

The regional office will partner with the Decatur Family YMCA, The Salvation Army, Webster-Cantrell Hall Youth Advocacy and Crossing Healthcare to provide support for schools.
“We are fortunate to receive funding from ISBE to partner with these community organizations, connecting them to area schools to better support social-emotional learning while engaging in a collaboration to improve community mental health,” said Jill Reedy, assistant regional superintendent of schools.
The grants are awarded for two years using federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds and are intended to support emotional and mental health issues arising from the pandemic, both in and out of school.
Symptoms of anxiety and depression have doubled among young people worldwide during the pandemic, with 20% having anxiety symptoms and 25% experiencing depression symptoms, according to the U.S. Surgeon General. The Community Partnership Grant will help schools provide the mental health services and support that are essential for students to succeed academically.
1 of 18
Babysitting class
1990: Beth Mason, 10, gets hand-on diapering experience in a babysitting class at the Decatur YWCA, with the cooperation of a 1-year-old Lucas Rager, son of YWCA volunteer Diane Rager. Nicole Ward, 11, helps Beth out by keeping Lucas occupied with a hand puppet.
1938: YMCA Glee Club members include first row left to right: Hubert Mills, H.W. Marxmiller, Edward Buckner, H. Robert Haupt, Clyde Hanna, F.J. Rogier, C.L. Anderson, Ray L. Allen, Horace W. Bell and Dudley R. Davidson. Second row: W.B. Petty, F.G. Wikoff, R.A. Lowe, E.P. McLean, J. Freeman Wilmeth, Harold Gray, O.K. Wright, H.C. Mohler, Errol Odor, Alan Easterling and Gene Abrams. Back row: R.W. Moessner, Paul E. LeMarr, Everett Stern, W.A. Groves, Jesse B. Birks, Rufus Williams, C.F. Abrams, Roy Coberly, Melvin Bateman and Martin H. Hill. Absent: W. Lutz Krigbaum II and Keith Finley.
1977: Decatur YMCA gymnastics team 12-14 beginners team include: Diane "Dee Dee" Adell (on balance beam), who was first all-around in the competition. From left are Katy Clements, Connie Wilson, Suzie Rogers and Elizabeth Drumm. Elizabeth was second all-around.
1987: Participants are captivated by YWCA youth director Debbie McMillan's story time. They also play games and do crafts projects. Youth include left to right: Kristin Moomey, 2; Rachel Rivers, 2; Bobby Blackwell, 2; Andrew Swanson, 2; Michael Covnetry, 2; Tracey Hickman, 2, and Amy Stolley, 2.
1963: Four Decatur YMCA weightlifters who placed in he district contest at Peoria: front, Bruce Berry, 123-pound champion; back, left to right, Mike Flynn, runner-up in the 132-pound class; Jim Matlock, 198-pound champion; and Bobby Armstrong, 148-pound champion. Armstrong is the Millikin University wrestling captain.
1969: Decatur YMCA swim team. For the Decatur boys, Paul Hunt finished first in the junior division, Loren Barnett second in intermediates, Joe Ankenbrandt, second in midgets and Mark Moore third in preps. For the Decatur girls, Cindy Strum was firs tin the prep division, Sally Douglas second and Sara Wells third in intermediates and Mary Ankenbrandt third and Martha Perry fourth in midgets.
1982: Women's body conditioning will be among the classes offered during the fall at the Decatur Family YMCA. Other classes include dancercise, ballet, jazz, belly dance, hula, gymnastics, physical fitness, judo, karate, yoga, raquetball, swimming and tyke time.
1908: YWCA Basketball team is the Balbach Stars including: back row left to right: Nita Hannum, center guard; Carrie Auer, forward and captain. Front row, Lora Park, guard; Rose Ruckle, guard; Caroline Metz, center; Josephine Kirk, forward.
1981: These two won the Panther's Chicago Invitational tournament. Dannel Vinson won at 155 pounds. Brett Schultz was the 60-pound champion. Decatur was third in the 16-team field with 160 points. The Burbank Panthers won with 220 points.
Recognize anyone? 18 photos of the YMCA from the Herald & Review archives
