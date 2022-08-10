Macon-Piatt Special Ed and Harris Learning Academy moving

DECATUR – Decatur Public Schools families will notice a couple of changes when school starts on Aug. 15.

The Macon-Piatt Special Education District offices will move to the Harris Learning Academy at 620 E. Garfield, where the Social-Emotional Learning Program (SEAP), formerly named the Special Education Alternative Program, is already housed.

The district's alternative education facility has moved to Garfield School, 300 Meadow Terrace in South Shores, and will now be known as Garfield Learning Academy.

District spokeswoman Denise Swarthout said the decision was made by the board in March to lease Harris to the special education district.

The Macon-Piatt Special Education District offices have been housed at the Decatur Technical Academy on Eldorado Street downtown. The agreement does not require Macon-Piatt to pay rent, but only to pay for utilities and day-to-day maintenance. The tech academy building remains under the Decatur Public Schools' control.

“The SEAP program (new name is Social-Emotional Learning Academy) is at Harris already, and we wanted to be in the same building as them,” said Kathy Horath, executive director of Macon-Piatt Special Education District. “Decatur offered Harris as a possible location a while back, when we asked about occupying one of their buildings they were exiting. It's not yet ready for us to occupy, though, so we are remaining at our current location until it is done.”

The special education district is a cooperative that serves students in Macon, Piatt and Shelby counties, with Decatur Public Schools as its fiscal agent.

Decatur Rotary will collect donations of school supplies for the alternative program at its new location on Meadow Terrace 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13. Needed items include:

Rectangle pencil boxes, writing journals, dry erase markers, paper towels, tissues, hand sanitizer, baby wipes, disinfecting wipes, gallon, quart, sandwich and snack Zipolock bags, 3-prong pocket folders, pocket folders, pencil pouches, spiral notebooks, post-it notes, composition notebooks, crayons, crayola markers, #2 pencils, glue sticks and coloring pencils.