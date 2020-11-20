Macon-Piatt Special Education fiscal agent still uncertain

DECATUR — Whether Decatur Public Schools will follow through on its decision to withdraw as the administrator of funds for Macon-Piatt Special Education District in June is apparently still up in the air.
Macon-Piatt executive director Kathy Horath sent a letter to the 300 employees of the cooperative on Thursday in which she said Decatur schools Superintendent Paul Fregeau has informed her the board might postpone its withdrawal until June 2022.
In June, the Board of Education voted to withdraw as the administrative agent of Macon-Piatt Special Education. Being the administrative agent means the district handles the state and federal funds for the two counties and the employees are considered Decatur schools employees under the Teachers Retirement System and the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund.
In recent years, the Decatur school board has asked for a 50% share of voting power on the Macon-Piatt Special Education's board without success. At present, each district served by the cooperative is represented by its superintendent and each district has one vote. Decatur's reasoning for wanting a larger share of the voting power was that students from Decatur schools comprise the majority of students served by the cooperative.
Horath had already begun taking steps for the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education to assume the role of administrative agent, including scheduling meetings with special education staff to explain any changes. Those meetings are now on hold until the Decatur school board meets on Dec. 8, where they will discuss further action. The Macon-Piatt Special Education District board will meet on Dec. 9, after they have heard Decatur's decision, to determine their next steps
Decatur Public Schools spokeswoman Denise Swarthout said the district had no comment until its Dec. 8 meeting.
