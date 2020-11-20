Macon-Piatt Special Education fiscal agent still uncertain

DECATUR — Whether Decatur Public Schools will follow through on its decision to withdraw as the administrator of funds for Macon-Piatt Special Education District in June is apparently still up in the air.

Macon-Piatt executive director Kathy Horath sent a letter to the 300 employees of the cooperative on Thursday in which she said Decatur schools Superintendent Paul Fregeau has informed her the board might postpone its withdrawal until June 2022.

In June, the Board of Education voted to withdraw as the administrative agent of Macon-Piatt Special Education. Being the administrative agent means the district handles the state and federal funds for the two counties and the employees are considered Decatur schools employees under the Teachers Retirement System and the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund.