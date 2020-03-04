Macon Resources Inc. opens doors to the community to promote inclusion, acceptance

DECATUR — To celebrate the value of inclusion, Macon Resources Inc. opened its doors to the community Wednesday for games, crafts and even karaoke.

The nonprofit organization, which provides services to promote growth and independence for people with disabilities, offered the event as part of its participation in the national "Spread the Word" campaign that began in 2009. The effort initially was meant to end the use of a derogatory term for people with development disabilities, but has since broadened its scope and goals.

“It was to end the R-word,” said Rachel Moran, MRI director of development. “They don’t really do that anymore, because they felt they have accomplished their goal. Now it’s about inclusion, because that is still an issue.”

Moran said the day's activities were meant to promote inclusion among everyone, not just those with special needs, and to help the community learn more about MRI.

Greeting visitors as they entered the gymnasium was client Matthew Gregory, who encouraged guests to write their names on a large poster. While he had their attention, he spoke to them about the reason for the day.