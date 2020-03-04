Macon Resources Inc. opens doors to the community to promote inclusion, acceptance

DECATUR — To celebrate the value of inclusion, Macon Resources Inc. opened its doors to the community Wednesday for games, crafts and even karaoke.
The nonprofit organization, which provides services to promote growth and independence for people with disabilities, offered the event as part of its participation in the national "Spread the Word" campaign that began in 2009. The effort initially was meant to end the use of a derogatory term for people with development disabilities, but has since broadened its scope and goals.
“It was to end the R-word,” said Rachel Moran, MRI director of development. “They don’t really do that anymore, because they felt they have accomplished their goal. Now it’s about inclusion, because that is still an issue.”
Moran said the day's activities were meant to promote inclusion among everyone, not just those with special needs, and to help the community learn more about MRI.
Greeting visitors as they entered the gymnasium was client Matthew Gregory, who encouraged guests to write their names on a large poster. While he had their attention, he spoke to them about the reason for the day.
“We are doing ‘Spread the word, end the word’,” he said. “We are having people not use the R-word. A lot of us don’t like that word.”
Gregory revealed that he had recently been called the demeaning name by someone. “I was hurt,” he said.
Shawn Williams has experienced being excluded from activities, not only as an MRI client. “But because of skin color,” said Williams, who is African-American.
“We are all different human beings,” he said. “We need to watch what we say.”
After an assembly discussing the importance of inclusion, guests and clients were encouraged to take part in activities, such as minute-to-win-it games, karaoke, volleyball, bingo and crafts, all designed to promote the values of the day.
“They have a message throughout each activity,” Moran said.
Lea Cameron, art program coordinator, led a group in designing posters that incorporated construction paper handprints that were traced by visitors.
“This way everyone gets to leave their mark on the poster,” Cameron said.
MRI client Michael Dickson helped Cameron glue the colorful handprints to a poster. Art classes are among his favorite activities. “It’s helping people out,” he said of the project.
Erin Terry also colored a picture and helped create a poster. “I color them and give them to people,” she said.
Sharon Pearson works with people at A Step Forward, an agency providing support and training for those with disabilities. She brought six clients to the “Spread the Word” event on Wednesday.
“They have friends here,” she said. “And we want to spread the word about adults with disabilities.”
Ryan Raleigh, director of community day services at MRI, said the agency provides community and client opportunities. “We go out and do Meals on Wheels deliveries. They will clean up the parks and volunteer in gardens,” he said. “They also go to museums, nature centers, they travel and go to Springfield and Champaign and learn to ride the buses.”
One of the goals for MRI is to equip clients with life skills, such as doing laundry, cooking, employment training and controlling their money.
“We try to provide a wide variety of types of job training,” Raleigh said. “So they have opportunities.”
