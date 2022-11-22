Macon Resources seeks Secret Santas

DECATUR —
Macon Resources Inc. is seeking the community's help in providing Christmas presents for the individuals it serves.
Secret Santas provide gifts to over 50 individuals with developmental disabilities who live in MRI's group homes. MRI owns and operates nine group homes in Decatur, with four to eight people in each home.
Santas can choose to purchase gifts for one individual, purchase gifts for an entire group home, or donate money to have MRI shop for you. MRI asks that Santas purchase a minimum of two gifts and spend $50 per individual.
Unwrapped gifts should be brought to Macon Resources by the end of the day on Dec. 12. For more information, visit
www.maconresources.org.
Anyone with questions can contact Alexis Boyd by phone at 217-875-8880 or email at
aboyd@maconresources.org.
PHOTOS: Field Day at Macon Resources Inc.
MRI Field Day 1 043021.JPG
Meaningful Meadows was filled with community members and clients for Field Day on Friday at Macon Resources Inc., in Decatur.
