Making their voice heard: Millikin students encouraged to register to vote

“For me, I chose to major in political science because I was able to see the influence that you can have when you're on a state or national level,” Jones said. “I can do as much work as I want in my community, I can do as much work as I want for the Black community, but until I have state, local and national people to back whatever work we're doing or whatever community work we're doing, we're going to be in a never-ending cycle of trying to dig ourselves out of a hole. We need people who have the power to make legislation. We need people who have the power to make changes, and I wanted to be someone who could communicate with those people to make sure we have people who could advocate for our community.”