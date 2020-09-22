Making their voice heard: Millikin students encouraged to register to vote

DECATUR — Voter turnout among the youngest voters is usually quite low.
In 2014, only 19 percent of college students voted, according to Forbes, and while that doubled in 2018 to near 40 percent, turnout among that age group is expected to be even higher this presidential election year.
Millikin University, along with 4,500 other campuses in the country, participated in National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, encouraging students to register. Political science faculty adviser Laura Dean said plans are to offer rides to the polls on Nov. 3 for students who wish to vote in person, though the political science students manning the registration table also had information on early voting, mail-in voting and absentee ballots.
“We just sit here and we kind of holler across the (University) Commons building asking if they want to register to vote, and if they do, we're happy to help them and direct them in any way possible,” said Geoffrey Diver, a senior political science major.
Students may register to vote using the address of the Decatur residence if they are from elsewhere, and the dorm addresses were written on a whiteboard next to the table in case students needed that information. Diver is one of the students who chooses to register and vote locally.
“I think it's important to get young people out to vote because we have such low voter demographics,” Diver said. “It's really important to show the older generations that we do care about this stuff, this stuff is important to us, and we do want to make a difference.”
“We usually see such a low turnout with the younger generation,” said Ciara Butler, a freshman. “Especially with COVID, it's important to let people know you can still come out and vote and there are ways to get your voices heard, especially with the political scene right now, you can voice your opinions.”
Diver said there are a lot of threats that face his generation and it's important to take control early and learn how to effect change.
“Especially because this generation is so outspoken,” Butler added, “it's really important to make sure you get out there and actually vote for the change you continue to preach about and make sure you're putting some effort behind your voice and causing the change that you want to see.”
An astonishing number of college students don't know their Social Security number, for example, Diver said, and having all that identifying information to allow them to register is part of the information the students provided on Tuesday.
In some states, Tuesday was the last day to register if you wanted to vote in the November election, though in Illinois, said senior Chelsi Jones, voters can register at their polling place on election day if necessary.
“For me, I chose to major in political science because I was able to see the influence that you can have when you're on a state or national level,” Jones said. “I can do as much work as I want in my community, I can do as much work as I want for the Black community, but until I have state, local and national people to back whatever work we're doing or whatever community work we're doing, we're going to be in a never-ending cycle of trying to dig ourselves out of a hole. We need people who have the power to make legislation. We need people who have the power to make changes, and I wanted to be someone who could communicate with those people to make sure we have people who could advocate for our community.”
