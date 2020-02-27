MAP grant funding increase expected to benefit an added 10,000 Illinois students

Still, this will have left about 50,000 MAP-eligible students cut off from funding, Zarnikow said, although only about half that number would have been expected to accept the funding.

Ballooning college education costs are one reason the state has “seen an erosion of purchasing power over time,” Zarnikow said.

In 2002, according to an ISAC presentation, it cost a low-income Illinois resident $13,246 on average for all costs associated with one year at a public university in the state. About $8,718 of that could be covered by MAP grants and federal Pell grants, while $2,625 could be covered through federal student loans. That left the unmet need for students at $1,902 on average.

But while projected total costs for 2020 have more than doubled to $29,280 for one year at a public university, the available MAP and Pell grant share is now at only $11,535, meaning it grew by less than 30 percent in that same span. Now, an average student has access to $5,500 in federal loans and an unmet need of more than $12,000.

For community college students, total costs grew from $10,238 in 2003 to $16,681 projected in 2020, while available Pell and MAP grants grew from $5,694 to $7,845.