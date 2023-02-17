MAROA — Aiden Williams won't miss his old middle school a bit.

“Everything is better,” he said. “Instead of having a rusty old building.”

The eighth grader at Maroa-Forsyth Middle School, and the rest of the students there, will start attending classes in their brand-new building on Tuesday.

The old building is slated for demolition this spring.

“We've been in here for the last week, transferring over from the old school, and it's definitely a lot nicer,” said Cooper Wise, who's in eighth grade. “It's a lot nicer environment and I'm really enjoying this.”

His mother, Lindsey, is the school board president and helped lead the dedication ceremony held Thursday.

“We wanted to get it here, attached to the high school,” she said of the location. “They share some classes and some teachers, and I just think collaborating and stuff, it's so nice that it's connected, and they can both use the auditorium.”

The old middle school building is 93 years old, and served as the district's high school for 75 of those years. When the new high school was built, the building became the middle school. In October, the district held an open house at the old building to allow alumni to have a last look.

“It's crazy,” said sixth grader Tyler Shaw of the new school. “It's a huge upgrade.”

When the idea was proposed to build a new middle school, which would require a referendum and an increase in taxes, Lindsey Wise said, it was right before the pandemic. When the pandemic started, it was difficult to manage the necessary canvassing to ask voters to approve a referendum, and to hold the many meetings necessary, but despite everything, the voters approved it the first time it was on the ballot, and the new building is the result.

“We did it in the midst of a pandemic that created a lot of confusion and uncertainty,” Wise said. “We weren't sure if should go door to door because that was right when the shutdowns started. In hindsight, it was totally fine because we were outside, and we still got the referendum passed on the first try, and I am so proud of the group that we put together that did that.”

Discussions on where to build a new middle school included the possibility of using a site in Forsyth, near the elementary school, but in the end the decision was to attach it to the high school so the two buildings could share some of the amenities, and because the two schools share teachers in some subjects.

“The old building has served its purpose, but it's been there for 93 years, and it was time,” Wise said. “It was time then to vote 'yes' and it's time now to move into the new building.”

