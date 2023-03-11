DECATUR — Maroa-Forsyth eighth-grader Khadijah Abdul-Rahman will be heading to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in the Washington, D.C., area after successfully spelling the words "carpal" and then "hydroponic," securing her spot.

On Saturday, 22 spellers from the region competed on the Richland Community College Shilling Auditorium stage for the chance to go on to the national bee, with Bee Week beginning May 25 and finals broadcast Thursday, June 1, on the ION network.

The pronouncer providing the words for the spellers was Stu Ellis.

“You are the experts,” he said before the competition. “And you are all winners in our view.”

Another Maroa-Forsyth Middle School eighth-grader, Juan Soto, placed second.

Abdul-Rahman competed in the Macon County and regional spelling bees last year, placing fifth in the regionals. Preparation for this year’s competitions was the same, according to the eighth grader. “Just extra,” Abdul-Rahman said.

This year marks the 45th annual Regional Spelling Bee.

“But the Regional Office of Education has been doing it for 25 years,” said Jill Reedy, Macon-Piatt regional superintendent. “We do Macon County, Piatt County and regional (spelling bees).”

Ten counties, including Shelby, Effingham, Coles and Richland, were represented during Saturday’s competition.

As an educator, Reedy said she gets excited about the spelling bees. “My heart is pounding for them,” she said. “This is the big one.”

Standing on the stage competing at the regional level is an accomplishment, according to the bee organizers.

“These kids work really hard for it,” Reedy said. “When you go to Washington, D.C. (spelling bee), they have ESPN cameras lined up.”

Judges for the competition included Ollie Inez Taylor, NCDA-certified career services provider; retired Decatur Public School teacher Malcolm Moore; and spelling bee coordinator Mary Lynn Mann.

Before the competition, Ellis warned the spellers the list of words contained several homonyms. For example, the definition was needed for the word "reign," to differentiate it from "rain" or "rein."

“That will be a challenge,” Ellis said before the competition. “Not for you, but for me. I have to make sure that you understand the word that you are being asked to spell.”

