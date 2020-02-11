Maroa-Forsyth elementary students 'Love to Read' at annual family night

FORSYTH — Walking into the black light Glow Gallery at Maroa-Forsyth Grade School on Tuesday was like being under the sea.

The art on display, made with the combined efforts of all the students in grades K-5, depicted fish and coral and other sea creatures in all the colors of the rainbow, luminescent under the black lights. It was a highlight of the school's family reading night, with a line of families waiting their turn stretched all the way down the hall.

Art teacher Terri Doty came up with the idea with the help of an online teachers' forum and partially funded it with help from the Community Club, the school's parent group.

“They fundraise and the money goes back to students,” said Jessica Patrick, intervention specialist at the school, who organized the family reading event.

This was the third year for the family reading event, always held the week of Valentine's Day. It is well-attended, Patrick said, with about 150 families attending to take part in activities that included s'mores and snacks, stations for practicing compound and sight words, tongue twisters, writing a story, and a book fair.