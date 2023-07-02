DECATUR — Evan Foster knew even as a child that he was interested in a military career.

“Starting about eighth grade, when we had a seminar about the service academies, West Point sparked my interest,” said Foster. “It kind of changed off and on whether I'd attend one of the academies, and I ended up deciding the Naval Academy would be the best fit for me.”

Foster, a graduate of Maroa-Forsyth High School, is now a plebe (freshman) at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, nominated by Rep. Rodney Davis. A nomination by a member of Congress is required to be considered, but that's no guarantee a student will be accepted. After that, prospective candidates have to go through an application and interview process, and only a handful make it.

Foster was also offered a spot at West Point back in December, said his stepfather, Patrick Rykhus, but when the Naval Academy offered a spot there, too, Foster accepted. He hopes to be a naval aviator, but for now, he's busy settling in.

“I did attend a summer seminar at Navy last year,” Foster said. “It gave me a glimpse into what summer would look like as a plebe. It's a lot of working out, a lot of running, calisthenics, you have your three meals a day, a lot of information and material to commit to memory. They not-so-kindly ask if you remember all that stuff,” he added with a chuckle. “It's a lot of chaos and stuff going on all at once.”

He knows he's going to be too busy to get homesick, though he will miss family and friends back home.

“It's quite an accomplishment,” Rykhus said. “He got into West Point in December and we kind of thought he was going there, and maybe a month or two later, he got his acceptance into Navy and that was his No. 1 choice. We returned all our (Army) gear.”

The first six weeks will be midshipman training for the Navy before classes begin.

According to the Naval Academy, approximately 1,200 candidates are selected each year for the academy’s “plebe” or freshman class, and each student is required to participate in Plebe Summer. During this time, plebes have no access to television, movies, the internet or music, and have restricted access to cellphones. They are only permitted to make three calls during the six weeks of Plebe Summer.

The pressure and rigor of Plebe Summer is carefully designed to help plebes prepare for their first academic year at the Naval Academy and the four years of challenge that await them. As the summer progresses, the new midshipmen rapidly assimilate basic skills in seamanship, navigation, damage control, sailing, and handling yard patrol craft. Plebes also learn infantry drill and how to shoot 9 mm pistols and M-16 rifles.

The plebes also spend their time on swimming, martial arts, basic rock climbing, and obstacle, endurance and confidence courses designed to develop physical, mental and team-building skills. Forty hours are devoted to the instruction of infantry drill and five formal parades.

The Naval Academy, founded in 1845, is ranked the No. 1 public school, No. 4 undergraduate engineering school, and No. 6 national liberal arts college, according to U.S. News & World Report. Students learn from military and civilian instructors. Midshipmen earn a Bachelor of Science degree in a choice of 26 different subject majors and go on to serve at least five years as commissioned officers in the U.S. Navy or U.S. Marine Corps.

Foster hopes to be chosen to be an aviator, which would require a longer term of service after graduation, and more training in flight school.

“I'm excited, nervous, happy, sad, a little bit of everything,” Foster said.

