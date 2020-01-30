Maroa-Forsyth Middle School was built 90 years ago. Now voters will decide whether it will be replaced.

MAROA — A hallway lined with lockers at Maroa-Forsyth Middle School is only 3.5 feet wide.
It's a tight fit when students are trying to get by when other kids are using their lockers in the brick 101 S. Cedar St. building. Cramped hallways are just one symptom of a 90-year-old building that the district officials would like to replace.
Voters will get the final say.
The school board has voted unanimously to place a $33 million referendum on the March 17 ballot.
“This came out of the strategic plan,” said middle school Principal Kristopher Kahler. “This was the first priority they wanted us to look at district-wide. From there we started a steering committee last April and held three community engagement meetings with a very strict agenda: here are all the different options and what's wrong with the building.”
Those meetings concluded with the group's recommendation to the board to place a referendum on the ballot to fund a new middle school, which will be attached to the high school. The current building is next door but not attached. If the referendum passes, Kahler said, the design could be completed by the end of this calendar year, allowing construction to begin in spring of 2021, and the school could be complete and open by the fall of 2023.
“There would be very little disruption to students,” said Angie Woodhall, who teaches English. “It would take minor adjustments, but overall, classes would go on as planned.”
When Maroa-Forsyth High School was built in 2003, the middle school moved into the former high school building.
The former intermediate school, which closed when the Maroa-Forsyth Grade School was built in Forsyth, would be torn down, while students would continue to use the rest of the building during the construction. The middle school serves 270 students, with 18 teachers, two of whom are shared with the high school.
“The big advantages (to a new middle school attached to the high school) is, it would allow us to share staff without the students having to walk between buildings,” Kahler said. “Teachers could be in one room all day, like band and choir. We'd be sharing a fitness center. Right now they have a high school weight room and we have an old classroom we're using as a fitness center, and we'd be able to create one that works for both buildings.”
Middle school students take some classes at the high school, like geometry, and the connection would allow for encore classes for both high school and middle school students.
“It would also include a newer auditorium, and shared space for STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and multipurpose space,” Woodhall said. “There are a lot of new things that we could add and improving what we already have for both high school and middle school students.”
Problems with the building they're in now, Kahler said, include water damage from leaks, termite damage, an inadequate HVAC system without air conditioning other than window units, an electrical system that can't handle the technology needs, and today's safety concerns that can't be addressed. Modern schools have double-entry that requires visitors to stop at the office, while in older buildings, visitors have to walk unaccompanied through hallways and past classrooms to get to the office.
Because the process including community members' input, Kahler said, the hope is that the referendum will pass. The bonds issued to pay for the high school will be retired this year and that will reduce the amount of tax increase required to build a new middle school. Between the Trojans of Tomorrow steering committee and an online survey that drew 600 responses from the community, the community's support of the plan seems clear. Superintendent John Ahlemeyer estimates the tax increase would amount to $54 per year for a $100,000 home, or about $1 per week.
“Our students deserve better,” Woodhall said. “They start out at the grade school, then come here for three years and go to a newer high school. The community supported the construction of the high school and elementary, now it's time for all of us to step up and support a new middle school.”
