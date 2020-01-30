Maroa-Forsyth Middle School was built 90 years ago. Now voters will decide whether it will be replaced.

Maroa-Forsyth referendum

WHAT: Voters in the Maroa-Forsyth school district on March 17 will decide to approve $33 million worth of bonds.

PROPOSED: Funds would build and equip a new middle school building, demolish the existing middle school building and make alterations to the high school building.

WHAT'S NEXT: If the referendum passes, the tentative timeline is designs finished by the end of 2020; construction and renovations begin in spring 2021; occupancy in the fall of 2023.