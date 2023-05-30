Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

OXON HILL, Maryland – Maroa-Forsyth eighth grader Khadijah Abdul-Rahman has advanced to the Scripps National Spelling Bee quarterfinals.

The 14-year-old made it through three rounds of competition on Tuesday after successfully spelling the words “yosenabe” and “tactile,” and answering a vocabulary question.

“It feels really nice,” Abdul-Rahman told the Herald & Review after her third round of spelling. “I wasn't super nervous about like, being on stage. I was just more nervous about the words and spelling them right. And I also didn't want to be the first one out.”

The competition began with 231 spellers, with 139 surviving the first two rounds.

For Abdul-Rahman, preparation for the national bee began immediately after she won the Regional Spelling Bee at Richland Community College on March 11. Each morning since then, she’s been waking up at 5 a.m. to study for a couple hours before school. She memorized around 300 words every day.

So far, all that studying’s paying off. But she said the hard part comes next.

“Round one and two were the only rounds with studied words. So those were easy,” Abdul-Rahman said. “And then from that, from rounds three and four, they're just any words from the Merriam-Webster dictionary. So any words out of 500,000 words.”

Preparing for any of those 500,000 words can be tricky, and Abdul-Rahman said each speller could have an entirely different approach. Some focus on vocabulary and root words. Some go “dictionary-diving,” meaning they open up the dictionary to random words and learn what they can. Others, like Abdul-Rahman, focus on memorizing as many spelling words as possible.

Each strategy requires a lot of focus.

“I had to remove all other distractions,” Abdul-Rahman said. “And then I felt like I couldn't do anything fun. But it's worth it.”

Abdul-Rahman is being supported at the Washington D.C. area competition by her mom, dad and three siblings. She said she also has aunts, uncles, cousins and friends watching her from home.

On Wednesday morning she will compete in the quarter finals, running from 7 a.m. to noon. If she makes it through the quarter finals, she will also compete in the semifinals from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday night. The 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee finals will air on Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m.

Abdul-Rahman said she’s looking forward to the remainder of the competition.

“I’m excited. And then if I don't make it that far, it's still fun to be here and meet new people,” she said.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee quarter finals are available to watch for free online on ION Plus. The semi finals and finals will air on the ION channel. Viewers can also visit spellingbee.com/watch to find out more information on viewing the competition.

Photos: 45th Annual Regional Spelling Bee