Maroa-Forsyth speller advances in the Scripps Spelling Bee

“Everything’s going good,” he said Tuesday. “It’s been a great time here in Washington D.C.”

This year marks the return for the event, fully in person at its usual venue outside Washington for the first time since 2019. In addition to the competition that takes place Tuesday through Thursday, spellers and their families also enjoy tours of the capital city, an awards ceremony and spellers' farewell party on Friday night.

To reach the next level in the competition, Arnav had to face a new preliminary-round format that gave spellers no time to get comfortable. Well over half the spellers who competed by midafternoon Tuesday were eliminated.

In previous years, spellers faced comparatively easy words onstage during preliminary rounds, with a written test acting as the determining factor for advancements to the quarterfinals. But during last year's mostly virtual event, the bee's new executive director eliminated the test, and that structure continued as 229 spellers took the stage for this year's fully-in-person competition.

Spellers had to get through three words in one turn at the microphone to advance. First, they were given a word from a provided list of 4,000 — more than twice as many as in years past. Then, they had to answer a multiple-choice vocabulary question about a word on the same list. Finally, they had to spell a word that could be found anywhere in Webster's Unabridged dictionary.

Arnav correctly spelled Alfvén, as in the physics term "Alfvén wave," and deglutition, the act or process of swallowing. He correctly identified fiduciary as "involving a confidence or trust."

He was among those who qualified for the quarterfinals that will be held Wednesday morning, with the goal of advancing to the semifinals Wednesday evening. The finals will be held Thursday.

Arnav said he prepares for spelling bees by reading a dictionary and writing lists of vocabulary words.

Although he and his family are spending their week in the Washington D.C. area, he will continue to study for the next three rounds.

“They have an awards ceremony, so it’s kind of like a party,” Arnav said, speaking about the opportunity he'll have to relax after the event is over. “It’s a long shot though.”

The Associated Press contributed.

