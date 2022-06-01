Maroa-Forsyth speller ends his Scripps run in the quarterfinals

OXON HILL, Md. — After successful preliminary rounds at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Maroa-Forsyth Middle School student Arnav Kolluru ended his run during the quarterfinals Wednesday morning.

However, the eighth grader found a positive side to his elimination.

"I'm relaxing now," he said. "It's going great."

Arnav's misspelling of the word brose, which is a porridge made by stirring boiling liquid into oatmeal or other meal, was his last attempt at the national competition. He will be a high schooler in the fall, and he and his family will be moving to Seattle in June.

The 2022 national spelling bee was Arnav's third attempt at the competition. The national spelling bee was canceled in 2020. Last year, the semifinals were held online with only the top 11 spellers traveling to an Orlando, Florida, venue. Arnav attended the 2019 Scripps Spelling Bee as a fifth grader.

The 44th annual competition, hosted by the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education at Richland Community College's Schilling Center, was held on March 12. Arnav won after spelling the word "exoneration," which describes the act of officially absolving someone from blame and vindication.

Arnav was among 88 spellers who made it beyond Tuesday's preliminary rounds, which involved spelling two words and choosing the definition of another from multiple choices. Arnav had been most concerned with the vocabulary portion, which was a new element this year, but it was the spelling in the quarterfinals that ended the competition for him.

"Brose is a really tricky word," said Arnav, who spelled the word as broaz onstage. "It's a Scottish word, a very obscure word."

Arnav said the word that led to his elimination was harder to spell than some others in the competition. "But I can't do anything about it," he said.

The final competition with 48 contestants will be Thursday morning.

The Kolluru family plan to spend the rest of the trip visiting Washington D.C. sites, "now that I've been eliminated," Arnav said. "But I'll stay for the awards."

The competition concludes with finals on Thursday. Spellers and their families are invited to an awards banquet and farewell party on Friday evening.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.