DECATUR — It took 22 rounds, eight of them with the last two spellers facing off for the top spot, and 182 words before Juan Soto, an eighth grader from Maroa-Forsyth Middle School, finally won over classmate Khadijah Abdul-Rahman with “analgesia.”

The Macon County Spelling Bee at Richland Community College on Wednesday included 47 spellers from Macon County's public and private schools and was the first to be presided over by Regional Superintendent of Schools Jill Reedy, who succeeded Matt Snyder when he retired. The top nine finishers will move on to the regional spelling bee, 9 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at Richland. The winner of the regional bee will be eligible to compete in the National Spelling Bee in Washington, DC.

Those nine spellers, in addition to Juan and Khadijah, are Charles Stokes, eighth grade, Stephen Decatur Middle School; Josh Cobb, eighth grade, Montessori Academy for Peace; Katie Nilles, eighth grade and Yousuf Qureshi, fifth grade, both Maroa-Forsyth schools; Clementine Houston, fifth grade, Lutheran School Association; Kaylee McIntyre, eighth grade, Meridian, Khalyn Dubson, eighth grade, Argenta-Oreana.

All four Maroa-Forsyth students finished in the final nine.

Juan said he's always been fascinated by words, as far back as he can remember.

“I used to ask my mom to turn on the closed captioning (on TV) so I could read the words,” he said.

Khadijah, too, reads a lot, and both said they had spent a lot of time studying the word list prior to the bee, which they intend to keep doing to prepare for the regional bee.

Stu Ellis, an agricultural educator, was scheduled to serve as pronouncer but was unable to attend, so retired Decatur Public Schools teacher Malcolm Moore, who had planned to be a judge, stepped in. A few of the words threw him a bit, he admitted, laughing. “Indefatigable,” for example. Seeing a word in isolation is different from seeing it in context in a sentence, he said.

“I should know that, as a reading teacher,” he said.

And when the word “permission” came up, he at first read it as “persimmon,” until the judges corrected him. He laughed at himself for that, too.

“You don't have to politely clear your throats,” he said to them after they pointed out his mistake. “You can just say 'You screwed up.'”

There were a few challenges from the audience, when spectators thought a speller had not understood which word he or she had been given, and judges reviewed the video deciding, in some cases, that the challenge was justified and giving that speller another chance.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee rules allow the judges and pronouncer only so much leeway in making sure a speller knows which word is theirs, Moore said, reading the rule from the official book. Spellers can ask for language of origin, for the word to be used in a sentence, for a definition and for alternate pronunciations, but at some point, the speller has to go ahead and spell the word. That's why spellers are encouraged to say the word aloud, spell it, and say it again during competition.

“The judges are not responsible for the speller's misunderstanding,” he said.

