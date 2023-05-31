Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

OXON HILL, Maryland — Maroa-Forsyth eighth grader Khadijah Abdul-Rahman has finished in the top 20 at the Scripps National Spelling Bee after being eliminated in the third round of the semifinals.

Abdul-Rahman correctly spelled the word "hydrilla" in round six and correctly answered a vocabulary question on the word "craven" in the seventh round. Thirty-four spellers were eliminated in round six. Two were eliminated in round seven.

But in round eight, the last round before Thursday night's finals, Abdul-Rahman incorrectly spelled the word "cnemis" — meaning the section of the leg from the knee to the ankle — as "nemis."

Eight other spellers were eliminated in round eight. They all finished in nine-way tie for 12th place.

Abdul-Rahman's top 20 finish means she edged out over 200 other spellers. The competition began with 231 spellers. Just 139 survived the first two rounds alone.

"I know you're fourteen and this is your last opportunity... We were very impressed with your performance," Spelling Bee Head Judge Mary Brooks told Abdul-Rahman.

Brooks said she believes the young speller will go on to do great things.

On Wednesday, Abdul-Rahman told the Herald & Review it "feels really nice" to be up on the national stage.

“I wasn't super nervous about like, being on stage," she said. "I was just more nervous about the words and spelling them right. And I also didn't want to be the first one out.”

The middle schooler has been preparing for her National Spelling Bee debut since she won the Regional Spelling Bee at Richland Community College on March 11. That meant waking up at 5 a.m. to study for a couple hours before school and memorizing around 300 words every day.

The hard part came after the first few rounds of competition, Abdul-Rahman said.

“Round one and two were the only rounds with studied words. So those were easy,” Abdul-Rahman said. “And then from that, from rounds three and four, they're just any words from the Merriam-Webster dictionary. So any words out of 500,000 words.”

Preparing for any of those 500,000 words can be tricky, she said. Each speller could have an entirely different approach; some may focus on vocabulary and root words. Some go “dictionary-diving,” meaning they open up the dictionary to random words and learn what they can. Others, like Abdul-Rahman, focus on memorizing as many spelling words as possible.

Each strategy requires a lot of focus.

“I had to remove all other distractions,” Abdul-Rahman said. “And then I felt like I couldn't do anything fun. But it's worth it.”

Abdul-Rahman was supported at the Washington D.C. area competition by her mom, dad and three siblings. She said she also had aunts, uncles, cousins and friends watching her from home.

Despite the outcome, Abdul-Rahman has had a positive outlook from the start.

“I’m excited," she said on Wednesday. "And then if I don't make it that far, it's still fun to be here and meet new people."

The 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee finals will air on ION on Thursday starting at 7 p.m. Viewers can also visit spellingbee.com/watch to find out more information on viewing the competition.

Photos: 45th Annual Regional Spelling Bee