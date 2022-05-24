Maroa-Forsyth's Arnav Kolluru set to compete, again, in Scripps National Spelling Bee

MAROA — Maroa-Forsyth Middle School student Arnav Kolluru is at it again.

Arnav will be competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee May 31 through June 2 in Washington D.C.

“This will be my third time,” Arnav said about the spelling bee.

He also competed in, and won, the national history bee in seventh grade. The pandemic required contestants to compete online.

This year’s national spelling bee is important, said Arnav, who just graduated middle school. “It’s my last chance, so I’m trying to give it my best shot."

Organizers for the Scripps Bee added a vocabulary element to the competition, making the event more difficult, according to Arnav. “If it was just spelling, I’d be prepared,” he said.

The vocabulary portion of the competition, titled the Word Meaning Round, consists of multiple choice tests. Arnav said he has been concentrating on this portion of the competition the most. He must do well in order to advance in each the spelling segments of the competition, including the preliminaries, quarterfinals, semifinals and finals.

In 2020, the national spelling bee was canceled. Last year, the semi finals were held online. Only the final competition, with the top 11 spellers, was held in-person at an Orlando, Fla. venue.

Arnav attended the 2019 Scripp’s Spelling Bee as a fifth grader.

Knowing his first national competition wouldn’t be his last opportunity, Arnav concentrated on the event more than the competition. “I liked meeting new spellers and enjoying the area,” he said. “I didn’t prepare that much since it was my first time.”

More than 200 spellers are scheduled to compete for the national title this year.

“We are super proud,” said Maroa-Forsyth English teacher Zoe Savage.

Savage organizes the school’s spelling bee. “We’ve had several students that have gone pretty far and gone to the national bee,” she said. “But this is a rare occurrence that something this big would happen.”

To prepare, the Maroa-Forsyth Middle School students in each grade take a written spelling test, with the top 10 competing in the school spelling bee. The top five move on to the regional spelling bee, competing with students from various Central Illinois schools.

The 44th annual competition, hosted by the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education at Richland Community College's Schilling Center, was held on March 12.

During the 16th round, Arnav won the competition with the word "exoneration," which describes the act of officially absolving someone from blame and vindication.

In addition to this being his last national spelling bee competition, it also will be Arnav's his final opportunity to represent Maroa-Forsyth School District. He will be moving to Seattle in June.

“We get the credit,” Savage said of district.

