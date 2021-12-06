 Skip to main content
Mary Black, R.J. Podeschi lose interim titles at Millikin

DECATUR — Millikin University President Jim Reynolds has announced that Mary Black has been named permanent provost and R.J. Podeschi has been named dean of Tabor School of Business.

Mary Black

Black has served as interim provost since July following the retirement of Jeffrey Aper in June. Black's area of teaching and research is in theatrical production and technical direction, but she has also produced artistic work in the areas of theatrical scenic and lighting design.

R.J. Podeschi

Prior to becoming dean, Podeschi served as interim dean of the Tabor School of Business beginning in August. Previously, he served as associate professor of information systems and chair of the Tabor School of Business Undergraduate Programs.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

