Matching gifts will be added to donations to Decatur Public Library Foundation in August

DECATUR — Gifts to the Decatur Public Library Foundation in August will be increased by matching donations from the estate of Anne and Leo Pondelick.

The couple were supporters of the Decatur Public Library and left a legacy to help fund a library endowment with the Community Foundation of Macon County. All donations will have a 50% matching grant added to them. A $1,000 donation will become a $1,500 donation, for example.

Checks should be made out to the Decatur Public Library Foundation and may be dropped off in the library office or sent to: The Decatur Public Library Foundation, 130 N. Franklin St., Decatur, IL 62523-1327. To donate with a credit card, visit maconcountygives.org/funds and choose Decatur Public Library Fund.

The Decatur Public Library Foundation was created 40 years ago to help cover costs the library's budget could not cover. This year the foundation will provide $48,000 to pay for a humidity control system for the Local History Room archives, two family work stations in the public computer area, and at least three SmartBoards for presentations.

For special donation opportunities, call Rick Meyer, (217) 421-9713.