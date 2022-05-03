Matt Snyder named St. Teresa High School assistant principal and athletic director

DECATUR — St. Teresa High School will have a new assistant principal and athletic director for the 2022-23 academic year as Matt Snyder was named to both positions, St. Teresa principal Larry Daly announced on Tuesday.
Snyder is currently the regional superintendent of schools for Macon-Piatt counties and will begin his duties at St. Teresa when his term ends on Oct. 1, 2022. Snyder has been in that position since 2009.
"We are very excited to have Matt at St. Teresa High School," Daly said. "He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience into the program and he will certainly be an asset to the school."
Before Snyder takes over officially in October, current executive director of the St. Teresa Educational Foundation and former St. Teresa principal Ken Hendriksen will serve as interim assistant principal. Snyder will be serving as athletic director on a volunteer basis until that time as well.
Previously, Snyder has served as both a teacher and coach at Argenta-Oreana and Champaign Central high schools. Before joining the regional office, Snyder was a dean of students at Eisenhower High School.