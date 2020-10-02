Mattoon school district to increase off-site childcare partnerships

Assistant Superintendent for Student Services Christy Hild said the district is grateful for all the help that organizations such as the YMCA and The Fields have been giving families. She said the district has been working collaboratively with them and teachers have been conducting site visits to offer advice.

"It's been so rewarding to see our community come together during this time," Hild said.

The district has reported that its surveys of families indicated that childcare support would be needed by approximately 35% of elementary school parents, 11% of middle school parents, and 1% of high school parents.

In response, the district has reported that it is planning optional free childcare at off-site locations for families who have no other options for their child’s supervision during the portions of the school day that they will not be on campus on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. The district plans to hold "Remote Learning Wednesdays" to allow time for deep cleaning the buildings midweek.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hild said district employees will provide supervision and basic assistance with completing remote learning tasks for off-campus groups of students that will be spread out across multiple locations.