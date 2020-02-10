Meet Millikin University's 16th president, Decatur native James M. Reynolds

Reynolds said the top job at Millikin was appealing for multiple reasons.

“I love what they do and who they serve,” he said.

He praised one of Millikin's key features, "performance learning," which gets students out of the classroom and into hands-on activities to practice what they've learned.

“And about 35% of the students are first-generation students,” Reynolds said. “And that’s me. I understand this group of students.”

Reynolds said his father managed two Kroger stores, first in Brettwood Village, then the Fairview Plaza store. After Reynolds and his brother began attending grade school, their mother went back to work at the social security office.

The development for a new strategic plan was also part of the job description. Reynolds said he is familiar with the process.

“It’s a matter of developing a process where all voices are heard, not just those in the college but others, alumni, townspeople,” he said. “I've organized plenty of opportunities, given all groups a chance to contribute.”