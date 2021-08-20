Meet the 2 new deans at Richland Community College

DECATUR — After a week into the fall semester, Richland Community College has announced that two of its seasoned faculty members will assume the titles of dean.

John Oliver has been named dean of Workforce Development after three years as director of the agency, which provides a variety of career skills for students.

Oliver said becoming a dean wasn't planned when he entered higher education, but "I think a higher power had this vision for me."

Said Oliver: “This is where the journey's taking me in, and we’ll take it and run with it."

Meredith Johnson-Palmer, who had been assistant registrar, will now be dean of Student Success.

An alumnus from Richland, she has worked in various positions focused on supporting student success over the past 14 years. Having been an academic advisor, an advising assistant and a success coach, Johnson-Palmer said each role was related when it came to working with employers and students, but they also helped her mold into where she is now.

“I’m excited that I get to continue my work with working with students in a (larger) capacity to help identify barriers or other things to help students be successful,” said Johnson-Palmer.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She also said she will be looking closely at the student body and its wellbeing, as well as enrollment and retention rates to see what makes student’s feel welcome and closed off at Richland.

For Oliver, he joined Richland over 11 years ago and had seen all the ups and downs through the years with new leadership and shifts in the colleges’ culture.

He has worked with both students and employers as a financial aid advisor and coordinator of the Career Services Office.

Oliver said his time as coordinator allowed him to connect with different companies near Richland, which made it an easier transition and allowed him to work with partners like Rocki Wilkerson, director of Work Force Investment Solutions, and others in the Department of Renovation Services.

“As far as the programs that I will be overseeing, I’ve worked closely with those faculty for years now,” Oliver said. “It’s all added up and hopefully all that has prepared me for this position now,” Oliver said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.