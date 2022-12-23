Meet the Decatur school board candidates

DECATUR — After an eventful and often controversial year in the Decatur school district, eight candidates have come forward to run for the school board who all say they want to mend the board's relationship with the community.

Three seats are up for the April 4 election. Those seats are currently held by board President Andrew Taylor and board members Regan Lewis and Bill Clevenger.

During late 2021 and the first months of 2022, the board negotiated in closed session and discussed plans to build a new Dennis School in violation of the Open Meetings Act, settling on Lincoln Park as the new school's location, though that plan was discarded when the Decatur Park District declined to sell the land to the district. After the news came out about the plan, a group formed to oppose it, and eventually contacted the Attorney General to review closed-meeting recordings and minutes. The Attorney General's office directed the board to release those documents after determining that the board had been in violation of the Open Meetings Act for the second time in two years.

This is the second school board election in which the three candidates elected four years ago are not seeking reelection. The four board members whose seats are not up for election this time were all elected for the first time in that election in 2020, which means that after the election, the most experience on the board will be those four, with two years under their belts.

Clevenger is the retired executive director of the Decatur Park District who has been a resident of the area for more than three decades. He was appointed to his board seat in September to finish the term of former President Dan Oakes, who resigned and moved out of state.

“I've long had a keen interest in education in our community and I think the school system is really the backbone of the future of our community,” Clevenger said. “It provides the future workforce. It's the future of our kids.”

Clevenger was not employed by the park district when the decision was made not to make land available in Lincoln Park for the new school and was not a member of the school board when the deal was discussed.

A regular visitor to Board of Education meetings, Will Wetzel, 37, is an information technology professional at Archer Daniels Midland Co. This is his second run for office. He ran unsuccessfully for city council in 2021.

“I believe we can do better for our kids, for our teachers, for our staff,” Wetzel said. “The school board is at the crux of so many issues, everything from how well we do economically to how employers look at us, everything from crime to safety, the school board has a lot to do with that.”

Mark Reynolds, is a retired investment broker for Wells Fargo Advisors and is currently working as a substitute teacher at area schools, including those in the Decatur School District.

For Reynolds, an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal in June was the impetus to run for the school board. That piece characterized Illinois schools in general, and Decatur schools in particular, as “failing.”

“It was embarrassing for the community,” Reynolds said. “I'd like to do something to raise the quality of education for kids here in Decatur.”

Jacob Jenkins also frequently attends school board meetings and has twice before run for public office: for mayor of Decatur in 2019 and city council in 2021. He was unsuccessful both times.

“Transparency has been a big issue over the past few board cycles, and I want to make sure that we're doing right by our taxpayers,” said Jenkins, an employee of the Illinois Department of Human Services.

Hannah Wolfe, 28, is the daughter of Mayor Julie Moore-Wolfe and WAND News' Doug Wolfe. She is a human resources information systems analyst for Memorial Health.

“I'm running because the schools are the foundation of this community, and I want to help improve them,” Wolfe said. “We have so many great things happening in this community, but those great things can only succeed if our kids do. I don't have an agenda, but as a board member, I want to focus on strengthening the relationships between the board and the community and building our future workforce.”

Misty Fronk, 45, has lived in Decatur since 2011. She was born in California and raised in Indiana. What prompted her to run, she said, is statistics on Illinois education.

“I saw statistics that in the state of Illinois' graduating seniors, 9 percent can read and write and do math at grade level,” Fronk said. “This failure for them to read, write and do math is all on parents and teachers. Voters vote in the school board and we are failing the children, not making sure they're getting what they need to have a productive life.”

As program director for Youth With a Positive Direction, Jalynn Walker is familiar with the issues that face at-risk students. She is also an intern funeral director and mortician at Walker Funeral Service and Chapel.

“I'm a former student of District 61, a parent of students in District 61, and a community leader of several at-risk students who are in the community,” said Walker, 32. “My goal is to see this district flourish, reaching the goals of students, parents and the community as a whole.”

Datrice Weathers, 48, is a long-term substitute teacher at Hope Academy, a job she loves. She's also director of Youth and Family Services at The Salvation Army.

“I really have a passion for education,” Weathers said. “I just believe that education is the pathway to a good life, to being successful, and you can be educated in various ways, not just the traditional way.”

The board, she said, could benefit if someone who is “on the inside” of the community, with a good rapport with the community, was on the board to bring that perspective to decision-making. She formerly worked with Juvenile Redeploy, a program to help young people at risk for incarceration.

“I saw so many areas that needed to be addressed, that I went into the schools to help in a more meaningful way,” she said.

21 photos of Decatur high school activities through the years