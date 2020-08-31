Meridian Ag Foundation adds $50,000 to building fund

MACON – Meridian High School's proposed ag building is $50,000 closer to its funding goal of $1 million.
Duane Noland, a member of the Meridian Ag Foundation board, joked that when the foundation formed and set its goal, they didn't have any money at all. Yet in only a year, the fund has reached $750,000.
The T.S. And Juanita Ballance Foundation presented the Ag Foundation with a $10,000 check on Monday. That foundation had given the fund $20,000 with a challenge: raise $20,000 from another source, and they would add $10,000 to their donation. The Ag Foundation did, though Noland said they are not yet at liberty to disclose the second $20,000 donor, and Charlotte Ballance, representing her parents' foundation, presented the promised $10,000 check.
Ballance's family have been farmers for generations, she said, and her parents were particularly interested in encouraging young people to enter the ag industry.
Farming is "in the blood, I guess,” Ballance said with a smile.
At present, said FFA President Cole Rappe, students are learning as much as they can in regular classrooms in the school, but when the building is finished, and they have a shop, they'll be able to study engine repair and welding and do much more hands-on learning.
Walker Brown, the vice president, and Rappe are both seniors and won't be around to use that new building, which is set to break ground this year with a goal of opening for the 2021-22 school year, but the classes they have been able to take have ignited an interest in ag careers in both. Rappe plans to study agronomy, while Brown intends to join the family farm with his brother and father.
PHOTOS: Okaw Valley High School shows agriculture complex during open house
Dec-Gal-ag-25-81719.JPG
Dec-Gal-ag-24-81719.JPG
Dec-Gal-ag-23-81719.JPG
Dec-Gal-ag-22-81719.JPG
Dec-Gal-ag-21-81719.JPG
Dec-Gal-ag-20-81719.JPG
Dec-Gal-ag-19-81719.JPG
Dec-Gal-ag-18-81719.JPG
Dec-Gal-ag-17-81719.JPG
Dec-Gal-ag-16-81719.JPG
Dec-Gal-ag-15-81719.JPG
Dec-Gal-ag-14-81719.JPG
Dec-Gal-ag-13-81719.JPG
Dec-Gal-ag-12-81719.JPG
Dec-Gal-ag-11-81719.JPG
Dec-Gal-ag-10-81719.JPG
Dec-Gal-ag-09-81719.JPG
Dec-Gal-ag-08-81719.JPG
Dec-Gal-ag-07-81719.JPG
Dec-Gal-ag-06-81719.JPG
Dec-Gal-ag-05-81719.JPG
Dec-Gal-ag-04-81719.JPG
Dec-Gal-ag-03-81719.JPG
Dec-Gal-ag-02-81719.JPG
Dec-Gal-ag-01-81719.JPG
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!