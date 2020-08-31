Meridian Ag Foundation adds $50,000 to building fund

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MACON – Meridian High School's proposed ag building is $50,000 closer to its funding goal of $1 million.

Duane Noland, a member of the Meridian Ag Foundation board, joked that when the foundation formed and set its goal, they didn't have any money at all. Yet in only a year, the fund has reached $750,000.

The T.S. And Juanita Ballance Foundation presented the Ag Foundation with a $10,000 check on Monday. That foundation had given the fund $20,000 with a challenge: raise $20,000 from another source, and they would add $10,000 to their donation. The Ag Foundation did, though Noland said they are not yet at liberty to disclose the second $20,000 donor, and Charlotte Ballance, representing her parents' foundation, presented the promised $10,000 check.

Ballance's family have been farmers for generations, she said, and her parents were particularly interested in encouraging young people to enter the ag industry.

Farming is "in the blood, I guess,” Ballance said with a smile.