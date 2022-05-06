Meridian Ag program fundraising project raises $1.33 million

In its report to the district and to donors, the Foundation, formed in 2019, said 293 donors have contributed $850,000 in cash, $83,000 in pledges, and that the Meridian school board had allocated $400,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The Foundation's goal was to raise $1 million to build a state-of-the-art center to serve the district's ag education and FFA, including an AgTech classroom, shop, and greenhouse facility. Contractor bid packets are being developed and will go out for request in June.

Once bids are reviewed and approved, the goal is to break ground in the fall of 2022.

In less than three years, the program has drawn more than 30% of the high school student body. In the 2021-2022 school year alone, the FFA had students recognized for one State FFA Degree, three Section 16 Proficiency winners and multiple members winning contests throughout the year.

With the price of materials rising, the Foundation may need to continue fundraising to meet increased costs. To donate, send contributions to the Meridian Ag Foundation at 728 S. Wall St. Macon, IL 62544.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.