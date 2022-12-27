Meridian district's ag education building right on schedule

Superintendent Andy Pygott said the foundation and utilities have been completed and the walls are up.

“Overall, we're right on track with getting it ready for students to use in March,” he said.

The greenhouse, named for major donor Roberta K. Gorden, whose family has farmed just south of Blue Mound since 1860, is a pre-fabricated building that will go up shortly and be ready to use, though the March move-in date for students to begin using it applies to that building, too, he said.

“We'll have kind of ceremonial ribbon cutting because we have so many donors in the community,” Pygott said. “It will be nice to have them come out and see it. With (Gorden's) support and money she's provided, it'll be nice to have that dedication cermony and the building itself to kind of show it off.”

In 2015, Meridian completed a $44.8 million renovation of the district's K-12 buildings, using the Illinois School Construction Grant and the support of the 1% increase in sales tax approved by Macon County voters in 2010. That sales tax revenue is tied up in repaying bonds for the next 20 years, said Duane Noland, vice president of fundraising for the Meridian Ag Foundation, which means that if the district wanted an ag building, the money has to come from elsewhere.

The Meridian Ag Foundation formed in 2019 and in September, finally had raised enough funds to break ground for the new building. The foundation's goal was to raise $1 million before beginning construction and they exceeded that in May, with $1.33 million raised. More than a third of Meridian students are enrolled in ag classes.

The project includes a 60 by 100 foot building that will house a classroom, a mechanical shop, accessible restrooms for the baseball field and a storm shelter along with the detached 30 by 60 foot fully automated greenhouse.

The Meridian Ag Foundation continues with their fundraising efforts for this capital project to ensure that contributions will help cover the costs associated with construction and student use.

Agriculture education has changed considerably since Noland, a vocal supporter of the project, was in school, he said. When he was a student, “ag” meant farming, but today an ag career can cover a variety of skill areas, from mechanics to engineering to business management, computer science, to food production and research. The areas of study in Meridian's ag program will be student-driven, depending on their interests.

Getting the foundation and utility work done before winter weather was critical, Pygott said, and with the walls and trusses in place, the interior work can continue in spite of cold and snow. The buildings, including the greenhouse, will have to pass inspections and also meet the guidelines of the Illinois State Board of Education and Regional Office of Education before students can use them, but he is confident everything will remain on schedule.

Students are excited about it, Pygott said. At present, they're using classroom space in the high school, which is inadequate for a full ag program.

“They're eager to use it in March when they can,” he said.

