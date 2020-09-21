Meridian High School awarded $10,000 agricultural grant

MACON — Meridian High School agriculture teacher Jerry Brockett has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the Illinois Agricultural Association.
Only four such grants are awarded annually by the Illinois Farm Bureau to ag education majors who have become teachers, as an incentive program. Recipients have considerable leeway in how the grant is used, as long as it benefits the ag program in some way, and that would include the school's FFA program.
Meridian Principal Eric Hurelbrink said however Brockett spends it, whether on class materials or the FFA program, students will benefit.
