Meridian High School begins construction on long-awaited ag facility

“Farming has just been my lifestyle and it's the area, and it's like I told the kids, (ag careers is) not just riding a tractor out in the field,” Gorden said. “There's ADM, Tate & Lyle, Monsanto that's now Bayer, it's all agriculture.”
“It's been a rough couple of years (due to COVID),” Brockett said. “But I wouldn't have stuck around if I didn't think it was worth it. The people here are worth it. Thanks to the Ag Foundation and the students, they keep me going, with all the support from all these individuals. One day my first year I asked for eggs, next day there were like 14 dozen on my desk. They're very supportive when I need things.”
Senior Wyatt Wilcox, a student in the ag program and a member of FFA, built an outdoor classroom as his Eagle Scout project thanks to advice from Brockett. While the outdoor classroom was built with the ag program in mind, it's also available to any teacher at Meridian and has already been used by a couple of them, Wyatt said. It includes a chalkboard enclosed in a treated wood cabinet and several heavy treated wood benches, with mulch below to keep the ground dry. The whole thing was designed to be low-maintenance.
“Our entire school can use this outdoor classroom now,” Wyatt said. “And it can be used by the whole community, if wanted. It can be used by anyone in the Meridian community.”
Wyatt will be 18 in October and will have his Eagle ceremony in a few weeks, after the project has been reviewed and accepted by the Boy Scouts. A Scout must complete the requirements for Eagle rank prior to his or her 18th birthday, but the ceremony can take place after the birthday.
Pygott said the district will plan an event to show off the new ag center once it's completed in the spring.
