The goal was to raise $1 million, most of that for building and equipment costs, with Duane Noland as vice president of fundraising. Thanks to the foundation's efforts, ground was broken in September 2022 and the building is now officially open.

“The new AgTech building and greenhouse will allow students a wonderful exposure to agriculture and a myriad of career opportunities,” Noland said. “Hands-on skilled trades, like welding, electricity, carpentry and small engine repair may pique their interest to pursue at a technical or community college. The opportunities are limitless and a great addition to Meridian’s curriculum.”

Even if students decide on another career field, said ag teacher Jerry Brockett, who has been with the program since its inception, he hopes the ag classes will make them better-informed consumers, and that the skills they learn will be handy when they have homes and gardens of their own.

“Having this building is like winning the championship,” Brockett said. “I just feel like it's very exciting and we have more opportunities to give these kids more than what we could do in our previous room.”

There have been adjustments and growing pains, he said, but in a good way. The greenhouse, named the Roberta K. Gorden Greenhouse in honor of one of the first and most generous donors to the facility, isn't quite ready for use. It's been too hot to fire up the welding machines in the shop area, which isn't air-conditioned like the classroom, though it does have heat.

The shop also includes equipment for electrical and small engine repair training. Those skills will be useful if they do go into agriculture, for fixing their own equipment, but will also allow them to do small repairs around their own homes.

Ag classes were held in an unused science lab in the main building, Brockett said, which limited what he could teach. Welding, for example, was out of the question, as was anything that would be noisy enough to disturb other classes.

“The space is incredible, and it is exactly what is needed for the students in this community,” said Meridian Superintendent Shane Gordon. “Vocational programming is essential for students today. Having an educational pipeline for agriculture is vital to this community and area. This learning space will serve students and the community very well for many years to come.”

In the 1960s and 70s, nearly all of the Macon County schools had ag programs, but times were hard for farms then, and more and more teens opted for college and other careers. Gradually, ag programs vanished. In recent years, districts have been bringing those programs back and they've proved to be of great interest to students.

“I plan on going for my career, something in ag,” said Katelyn Clapp, a sophomore. “So this is a way for me to decide what path I want to take in the ag industry, and it helps a lot to decide because (Brockett) teaches a lot of different things.

Her father works for Primient, so she is already familiar with some of the variety of careers available in the field, she said.

The building is “amazing,” Katelyn said, and allows for more opportunities than they had before.

Ashley Schelling, also a sophomore, said she's interested in business as a career and wants to explore as many aspects as she can.

FFA offers students chances to explore every kind of career and interest, from animal science to forestry to environmental science, and agribusiness is a large and growing field.

The new building, she said, gives the students options.

“We don't have to be as careful as we did in the school, to (keep from disturbing) other people,” she said. “We can just do our ag things, and it's just nicer.”

