Meridian school board votes against mask requirement

MACON — Meridian schools will not require masks when school begins next week, in spite of a mandate from Gov. J.B. Pritzker requiring they be worn indoors by all preK-12th grade students and staff.

Meridian school board members voted Monday to follow the Centers for Disease Control's guidance on masks in indoor settings. That guidance states that masks are strongly recommended, but not required.

Meridian Superintendent Andy Pygott deferred comment to school board President Monte Hogan, who did not respond to requests for comment.

State education officials said failure to comply with the state mandate puts the district at risk for losing state funding, accreditation and the ability to participate in Illinois High School Association sports. The loss of insurance coverage is also a possibility.

Statewide, masks are required on school buses, including at Meridian.

Following the Aug. 4 announcement by Pritzker, the Illinois State Board of Education sent letters to all district superintendents warning them that noncompliance with the mandate could have severe consequences.

“The Illinois State Board of Education has regulatory authority, pursuant to 23 Ill Admin. Code 1.20, to ensure school districts do not fail to protect students and staff and in turn risk the benefits of State recognition,” Jackie Matthews, executive director of communications for ISBE, told the Herald & Review.

“There are multiple steps before a school district would become unrecognized. A district would first have their recognition status changed to 'On Probation,' and a corrective action plan would be put in place to address the deficiencies that present a health hazard or a danger to students or staff. Failure to address the deficiencies would lead to nonrecognition, meaning loss of state funding and the inability to participate in (Illinois High School Association) sports.”

The state board is focused on supporting school district leaders and school boards in understanding and complying with the current guidance and requirements, Matthews said, and free masks are also available to all public and nonpublic schools. School districts that choose not to implement public health requirements are putting their students and staff at risk and should consult with their insurers and legal counsel as to potential liability.

“These are not steps anyone at ISBE wishes to take nor should these steps be necessary,” she said. “School districts should follow public health requirements and guidance to keep their students and staff safe.”

According to board meeting minutes, Meridian's board also received a letter from their insurance carrier that not following the mandate could result in additional policy exclusions. Board members Adam Herbert, Matt Roush, Chris Jones and Clint Gorden voted against the Return to School plan that included the mandate. The board voted Aug. 9 to approve an amended plan in its place.

Decatur Public Schools had already planned to require masks for all district buildings and the board reaffirmed that requirement at its regular meeting on Aug. 10. Argenta-Oreana, Mount Zion, Sangamon Valley and Warrensburg- Latham will also require masks. Maroa-Forsyth's plan has not yet been provided to the Herald & Review. Richland Community College and Millikin University also will require masks inside buildings.

"The (Warrensburg-Latham) Board of Education voted 7-0 in support of following the mask mandate per IDPH/ISBE/Governor Executive Order," Warrensburg-Latham Superintendent Cheryl Warner said in an email.

Richland President Cris Valdez, in a letter on the college's website, urged everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and said the college was reinstating mask mandates.

"As you might suspect, we are very concerned for employees’ and students’ safety as we continue to navigate this once in a lifetime pandemic," he wrote. "In order to slow the spread and protect all of us, including children age 0-11 who cannot be vaccinated, we must reinstate mitigation efforts."

All Macon County schools will be open five days a week, with all students in attendance in person, unless the student is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 or other illness, or under quarantine.

