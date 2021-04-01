Middle School Civics Club students question school board candidates

“It really is to bring civics to life, to not only talk about the requirement of a civics course for our students, but also to connect and bring that process to life so it's not just books, it is civics in action,” said Juanita Morris, the coordinator of the Institute. “What better way to do that than to engage our students?”

The goal is to ensure that students understand they do have a voice. With school board elections coming up on April 6, with four seats to be filled by newly elected candidates, letting the students ask them about their concerns seemed a good way to begin. The students will also follow the election and its results.

“We can ask anybody anything we want to know, and what better way to become involved than to ask the questions of those folks who are running?” Morris said.

Students' questions were tough: Why are you running? How seriously do you take the mental health of students? Is there a program for financial assistance to help student buy high school uniforms? How can the district provide more support to students learning from home?