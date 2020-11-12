 Skip to main content
Milligan Academy and Futures Unlimited shift to remote learning
Milligan Academy and Futures Unlimited shift to remote learning

Futures Unlimited
Provided photo

DECATUR — Futures Unlimited and Milligan Academy will move to remote learning beginning Nov. 23 until dismissal for winter break on Dec. 18.

Students will be in attendance Nov. 16, which is a scheduled remote learning day, through Nov. 20.

Administrators posted on the Futures Unlimited Facebook page that the decision was made in order to ensure student, staff and their families' safety.

Both alternative education programs are overseen by the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education. 

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

