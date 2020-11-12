Milligan Academy and Futures Unlimited shift to remote learning

DECATUR — Futures Unlimited and Milligan Academy will move to remote learning beginning Nov. 23 until dismissal for winter break on Dec. 18.

Students will be in attendance Nov. 16, which is a scheduled remote learning day, through Nov. 20.

Administrators posted on the Futures Unlimited Facebook page that the decision was made in order to ensure student, staff and their families' safety.

Both alternative education programs are overseen by the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: A look back at Decatur's Nelson Park Beach

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.