Millikin alum leaves estate to university

Linder had lived in Pekin for years and died in 2016. A check for $3.8 million was recently presented to Millikin after conclusion of the estate settlement. A previous gift from Linder for $1 million was used to help fund construction of the University Commons and the Exercise Science and Sport Pavilion at West Towne Square.

“The amazing generosity of Mary and her late husband, Ralph Linder, both class of 1949, will not be forgotten at this University,” said Millikin President Jim Reynolds. “Their lives reflected how the Millikin Performance Learning experience can lead to a full and successful life. Although they led relatively quiet, hardworking lives, they were committed to making a difference for Millikin and their communities, just as Mary’s final gift will make positive change at Millikin.”

In honor of Linder and her husband the university immediately renamed the veranda on the west side of the Center for Theatre & Dance overlooking Millikin’s quad The Mary V. Linder ’49 and Ralph A. Linder ’49 Veranda.

The couple, both Decatur natives, received a 2010 Alumni Loyalty Award in recognition of their service to the university. They provided generous financial support to Millikin for several decades, including the establishment of the Mary Singleton Linder Scholarship for deserving students. Mary Linder was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority, and Ralph Linder was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. They married in 1948, shortly before the start of Mary’s senior year, and had two children. They were married almost 63 years when Ralph died in 2011.

Mary Linder held a bachelor's degree in English literature from Millikin and taught for eight years at St. Teresa High School. Ralph was a World War II Army Air Force veteran with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He worked as a computer equipment analyst for Caterpillar Inc. for 32 years, first in Decatur and then in Pekin. He retired in 1988.